Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Ivana Reveals She Advises the President on His Tweets

It turns out President Donald Trump does think before he tweets — and even seeks out the counsel of his ex-wife Ivana Trump when doing so.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, set to air on Sunday, Ivana says that despite the fact that they divorced in 1992, the president is still a “big part” of her life. The former spouses talk weekly, says Ivana — who has three adult children with Trump: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — and he seeks her input often, in particular, on whether or not he should hit the “tweet” button.

“He’s still asking me for advice, yes,” Trump’s first wife said in a preview clip for the interview. “He asks me, ‘Should I tweet, should I not tweet?’ I said, ‘I think you should tweet.’ ”

Also in the interview, Ivana discussed her new book, Raising Trump, an advice book for parents that’s due out Tuesday.

Trump’s tweeting has become a hallmark of his presidency. He uses the platform to share his thoughts on all sorts of topics, including North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un (or as Trump likes to call him, “Little Rocket Man”), NFL players who kneel during the national anthem (“YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”) and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz (“told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump”).

And Ivana, apparently, is the woman who gives him the green light.