Hot-Button Issue: Internet Goes Ga-Ga as Barack Obama Shows Ever More Skin with His Unbuttoned Shirts

When Barack Obama‘s neckline goes low, the Internet gets high.

The former president has favored a more relaxed style since leaving office in January, and fans can’t help but notice that he seems to be loosening up his buttons a little more with every passing appearance.

On Tuesday, Obama held court at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy, where he defended the Paris climate accord. But over on Twitter, many eyes were on the former president’s “deeply unbuttoned” shirt.

CNN‘s Hunter Schwartz speculated that Obama may have even gone “three-buttons deep” for the occasion.

And Cam Wolf of Racked wrote that the president was “strip-teasing at a snail’s pace on his way to street style stardom.”

Here’s what others are saying on Twitter:

Feels like every time we see Obama, he loses another button. Here’s him in January vs. last week vs. today pic.twitter.com/13R5zKyMW1 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 9, 2017

The internet is here for Barack Obama's deeply unbuttoned shirt — Alma Merdita (@AlmaMerdita) May 10, 2017

At his next speaking event Obama's gonna roll in with his shirt completely unbuttoned, piña colada in hand — catherine mcaloon (@clmcaloon) May 9, 2017

Can't wait for the day Obama comes onstage for a speaking engagement, shirt totally unbuttoned, and reenacts the "Kiss From a Rose" video — Roman. (@trashboybuetel) May 9, 2017

Obama's post presidency looks like an unbuttoned shirt. pic.twitter.com/XXSSPLdxYM — Paige Cohn (@paige_cohn) May 9, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: The Obamas Reveal Their 8 Years in the White House Have ‘Definitely Brought Us Closer Together’

Obama really has had his shirts unbuttoned since 01/21/17…. pic.twitter.com/fwCp3uKS7c — nikaliciously Nikki (@songsaboutnikki) May 9, 2017

Swaggy, no tie, unbuttoned shirt and suit jacket Obama is my favorite Obama. Which says so very, very much. #imissyou #neverletgobarry — Lindsay Sayers (@lnsayers) May 9, 2017

Obama undoes an additional button for each month he's been out of office pic.twitter.com/rTtOfpI6q7 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) May 9, 2017

Obama loses one shirt button per month chilling with Richard Branson. pic.twitter.com/ejqOaWAn7L — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 9, 2017

When in Italy Obama goes 2 buttons down… pic.twitter.com/CxrzU8d7TD — Andifo (@Andifo) May 9, 2017

And after news of President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey sent shockwaves through the political world on Tuesday evening, at least one person yearned for the simpler times of Obama’s unbuttoned shirt.

Obama’s unbuttoned shirt seems like a lifetime ago. — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 10, 2017

Tweeted Blake Hounshell, the editor in chief of Politico Magazine: “Obama’s unbuttoned shirt seems like a lifetime ago.”