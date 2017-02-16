Immigrants Across the Country Are Going on Strike Today

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Businesses across the United States are preparing to close as immigrants plan to partake in the “Day Without Immigrants” protests.

Immigrants—namely in Washington, Austin, and Philadelphia, among others—are planning to stay home Thursday, boycotting their jobs, businesses, and even refusing to send their children to school, the Washington Post reports. The strike is in response to President Trump’s promise to crack down on those living in the country illegally, primarily through “extreme vetting.”

The immigrants will also be protesting Trump’s mission to build a wall along the Mexican border.The protest, which gained traction on social media, seeks to show the nation the impact immigrants have in the country on a daily basis.

Sweet Green, a salad chain mainly in the Northeastern part of the country, will close 18 locations in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area. Many restaurants in the New York, Philadelphia, St. Paul, Minn., and Austin areas have also announced closings, according to USA Today.

“Our diversity is what makes this family great, and we respect our team members’ right to exercise their voice in our democracy,” Sweet Green said in a statement, according to USA Today.Schools from New Mexico to D.C. have also prepared for many students to stay home.

“We respectfully ask all parents to acknowledge that students need to be in class every day to benefit from the education they are guaranteed and to avoid falling behind in school and life,” Albuquerque Public Schools principals wrote in a letter to parents, USA Today reports. It’s currently unclear how many immigrants will join in the protest.