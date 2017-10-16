Hustler Publisher Larry Flynt Is Offering $10 Million for Information That Could Get President Trump Impeached

Larry Flynt wants President Trump impeached — and he’s offering millions of dollars if you can help him complete the task.

Flynt, a publisher of pornographic videos and magazines, including Hustler Magazine, took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post Sunday, where he offers $10 million for “information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.” In the ad, he lists six charges that he said makes Trump worthy of impeachment, ranging from hurting the planet by withdrawing from the Paris Accords and sparking conflict with “racial dog whistling.”

“To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I’m making this offer: buried in Trump’s secret tax returns or in other records from his far flung investments there may be a smoking gun,” Flynt writes in the ad. “Did he make some financial quid pro quo with the Russians? Has the business of the United States been compromised to protect the business of the Trump empire? We need to flush everything out in the open.”

So I decided to do this…let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Xpy4qrwHU7 — Larry Flynt (@ImLarryFlynt) October 15, 2017

The U.S. constitution mandates that a president is eligible for impeachment if convicted of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” In order for Trump to be impeached, a resolution would have to be introduced in the House of Representatives and pass with a majority vote. And even then, he can only be removed from office if two thirds of the Senate votes that he is guilty.

Trump could also be impeached under the 25th Amendment, which says that the vice president and a majority of cabinet members can submit a declaration to Congress concluding he is unable to effectively do his job. But if Trump challenges that assertion within a certain time frame, his fate ultimately gets kicked to Congress, who would then vote on impeachment.

As Flynt notes in the ad, he’s offered rewards for information, but with members of Congress. In 1998, in the midst of the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings, former Louisiana Congressman Bob Livingston, who was expected to become Speaker of the House, announced that he would forfeit the position and resign from Congress. As the Post noted at the time, he disclosed his marital affairs after it became apparent Hustler was preparing an article about them. Flynt also offered a reward for information about former U.S. Senator David Vitter, who in 2007 conceded he had hired prostitutes. Both of these rewards were for $1 million.

“Just because you pay for information doesn’t mean it’s not good,” Flynt writes. The ad includes a hotline number and an e-mail to send tips.

“I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans,” Flynt concludes “to dump Trump before it is too late.”

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com