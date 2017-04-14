Hunter and Kathleen Biden Finalize Divorce: ‘No Reasonable Prospect of Reconciliation’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his estranged wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden, finalized their divorce in Washington, D.C., on Friday, TMZ reports, citing court documents.

The news comes six weeks after Hunter revealed that he was in a relationship with his late brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Hunter and Kathleen settled “all questions relating to custody, support, property rights, and all other rights” in a confidential agreement, Page Six reported, noting that Kathleen also sought $20,000 a month in alimony and child support. She will also get a portion of Hunter’s retirement benefits.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe ruled that “there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation of the parties.”

Hunter and Kathleen filed a consent motion in Washington, D.C., last month to end their marriage in a “dignified, respectful and family-focused manner.”

That filing came a week after news broke of Hunter’s relationship with Hallie, the widow of his late brother, Beau, who died in May 2015 at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

An earlier motion filed by Kathleen on Feb. 23 alleged that her estranged ex had spent money on drugs, alcohol, prostitutes and strip clubs.