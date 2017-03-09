Hunter Biden and Estranged Wife File Motion to Divorce ‘Amicably and Privately’ After Explosive Allegations

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his estranged wife, Kathleen, filed a consent motion in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to end their marriage in a “dignified, respectful and family-focused manner.”

The motion obtained by PEOPLE reads: “The parties recognize the benefit to themselves, their children, and their families in moving to finalize their divorce amicably and privately.”

The filing comes a week after it was revealed that Hunter is now dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden, who died in May 2015 at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

A Feb. 23 motion filed by Kathleen Biden alleged that her estranged ex had spent money on drugs, alcohol, prostitutes and strip clubs.

Kathleen claimed in the court documents obtained by PEOPLE that Hunter had “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests” during their separation.

After Kathleen’s filings were made public last week, Hunter’s attorney told PEOPLE in a statement, “Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce. Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time.”

Joe’s brother Jim Biden told PEOPLE the headline-making news hasn’t affected any family dynamics.

“We take great pride in the fact that we have each other with all that’s going on in this world today,” he said. “We are one homogeneous larger family, but each of our nuclear families are extremely close.”

“Our family will not be broken [by this].”