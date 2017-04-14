Howard Stern Calls for Trump to Fire Sean Spicer, Says Press Secretary Speaks ‘Fluent Moron’

Howard Stern is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump — but he’s certainly no friend of Sean Spicer.

During his Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, Stern criticized the White House press secretary’s recent suggestion that Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people, saying Spicer speaks “fluent moron” and is “embarrassing” the president.

“When I heard [the Hitler comments], I was like, Trump’s got to fire this guy, I think,” the 63-year-old shock jock said.

Stern questioned how Spicer could “not know that Hitler marched his own people … to concentration camps and turned on chemical gas.”

“It was somewhat remarkable that a guy this high up in the administration wouldn’t know this,” Stern said. “The guy’s just not informed, and it’s kind of embarrassing ― it’s just embarrassing.”

“But,” he added, “it’s entertaining as hell.”

Stern’s comments come after Spicer — in an attempt to denounce Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons attack on his people — suggested during a press briefing Tuesday that even Hitler did not “sink to using chemical weapons” in World War II.

Spicer later apologized for his remarks, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night: “I was trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week using chemical weapons and gas.”

“And frankly, I mistakenly used an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust,” he continued. “I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.”