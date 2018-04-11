House Speaker Paul Ryan Announces He Will Retire in 2019 to 'Devote More of His Time' to Family

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, listens during a news conference after a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Congressional Republicans will look for any endorsement by U.S. President Donald Trump during his address to Congress tonight of a border-adjusted tax, a roughly $1 trillion revenue-raiser that sits at the heart of House Speaker Paul Ryans plan to slash corporate and individual tax rates. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tierney McAfee
April 11, 2018 10:05 AM

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday told his House Republican colleagues that he is retiring and will not seek re-election in November.

Ryan’s counselor Brendan Buck announced the news in a statement on Wednesday, saying: “This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House. He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January.”

“After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father,” the statement continued. “While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him. He will discuss his decision at a press conference immediately following the member meeting.”

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been a member of Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015 after running to replace then-Speaker John Boehner.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news on Twitter, tweeting that Ryan is “a truly good man” who will “leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question.”

Rep. Darrell Issa of California told CNN that Ryan told House members he wants to be more than a “Sunday dad” to his children, sons Samuel and Charles and daughter Elizabeth.

According to CNN, sources familiar with the situation said Ryan also noted that he was planning to retire after this Congress and “didn’t think it was fair to his district or the GOP conference to run for re-election only to leave right after.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now