Former House Speaker John Boehner Unloads on Ex-Colleagues: ‘A–holes,’ ‘Nazis’ and ‘Terrorists’

Former House Speaker John Boehner unleashed on some of his former colleagues in Congress in a new, no holds barred interview with Politico Magazine.

“We’ve got some of the smartest people in America who serve in the Congress, and we’ve got some of the dumbest,” the Republican told the magazine. “We have some of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet, and some that are Nazis. Congress is nothing more than a slice of America.”

Asked about GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s resignation from Congress and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan potentially taking Chaffetz’s place as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Boehner did not hold back — at all.

“F–k Jordan. F–k Chaffetz. They’re both a–holes,” said Boehner, who resigned from his own post as Speaker of the House in October 2015. He also later called Jordan a “legislative terrorist” and Chaffetz a “total phony” who’s focused mainly on self-promotion.

“With Chaffetz,” Boehner said, “it’s always about Chaffetz.”

Boehner also recalled a bizarre incident in which his “heckling” once provoked GOP Rep. Don Young to pin Boehner against a wall inside the House chamber and hold a 10-inch knife to his throat.

“Boehner says he stared Young in the eyes and said, ‘F— you,’ ” Politico reported, adding that “Young says this account is ‘mostly true,’ but notes that the two became good friends, with Boehner later serving as his best man.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pope Francis Hangs Out With House Speaker John Boehner Ahead of Congress Address

Boehner’s relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity, on the other hand, may not have such a happy ending. The former speaker says he used to be friendly with Hannity and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh — before Boehner says they got “dragged … to the dark side” by far-right influences and started “beating the living s–t out of” him in their coverage.

“I had a conversation with Hannity, probably about the beginning of 2015,” Boehner told Politico. “I called him and said, ‘Listen, you’re nuts.’ We had this really blunt conversation. Things were better for a few months, and then it got back to being the same-old, same-old. Because I wasn’t going to be a right-wing idiot.”

Hannity, for his part, has denied the existence of that conversation.

John were you sober when you said this? That conversation never happened. I’m sorry you are bitter and u failed! https://t.co/SLquw7rXZv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 30, 2017

Boehner also had a turnabout on Ted Cruz — whom he once called “Lucifer in the flesh” — telling Politico he was proud of the Texas Republican for acting responsibly in 2017.

Do you feel badly about calling him Lucifer? Politico asked.

“No!” came Boehner’s reply. “He’s the most miserable son of a bitch I’ve ever had to work with.”

One thing hasn’t changed since Boehner resigned — his infamous smoking habit. Boehner still smokes two packs a day and spent much of his Politico interview enjoying cigarettes from the comfort of his favorite recliner.

“If I was going to die from smoking cigarettes, I’d already be dead,” the former speaker said.