Hope Hicks Wasn't All Smiles in Her White House Farewell Photo — and Twitter Noticed

If her expression was any indication, Hope Hicks was more than ready to exit the White House.

Members of President Donald Trump‘s administration gathered Tuesday night to fête the former communications director, as well as outgoing senior communications aide Josh Raffel. But in a group shot of smiling faces, Hicks stood in the back of the group and had a noticeably less exuberant expression.

Twitter users, including longtime Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines, made sure to point out the difference.

“39 ppl in this photo. Only one not smiling,” Reines commented on social media. “She knows what’s coming for them all.”

Hope Hicks (top center) with White House staff members Dan Scavino Jr./Twitter

Another user quipped, “She’s the only one no longer required by contract to smile.”

Beautiful #TeamTrump send off for #HopeHicks and #JoshRaffel this evening in Washington, DC! On behalf of everyone at the @WhiteHouse, THANK YOU! We love you!! pic.twitter.com/DN09BStptA — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) April 4, 2018

39 ppl in this photo. Only one not smiling. She knows what’s coming for them all. https://t.co/nnkdwOGovL — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 4, 2018

The face of the woman ready to throw every other person in this photo under the bus the first chance she gets. #NoMoreHope #LawyerUp pic.twitter.com/MBjTdj6Rg8 — Timothy Grant (@timgrant122) April 4, 2018

She looks worried. — vjphoto (@vjonesphoto) April 4, 2018

Hope's face says, "Can I leave now?" — LiveTweet (@livetweettweet) April 4, 2018

She's the only one no longer required by contract to smile — Jennifer Roffman (@jellenro) April 4, 2018

The look on #hopehicks says it all … psst most of you will never talk to her again . — Bolo (@Bolocamp) April 4, 2018

Interesting composition. Most send-offs would pose the shot with the guests of honor front and center. But we know it's all about the survivors in this reality show. — John Treacy (@jvtreacy) April 4, 2018

Are all these people’s lawyers also in the photo? Just curious. — Karawithafrown (@karawithasmile) April 4, 2018

Other Twitter users commented on the lack of diversity represented in the photo. Earlier this week, Trump was also criticized for having few people of color in his internship program.

Hicks, who at 29 became the youngest White House communications director in U.S. history, announced her resignation on Feb. 28, one day after being interviewed by a House committee about potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. According to The New York Times, Hicks admitted to the House panel that she’d told “white lies” for her boss.

CNN and The New York Times reported that Hicks had tearfully given her notice after the president “berated” her over her congressional testimony.

President Donald Trump and Hope Hicks MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump and Hope Hicks MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The president was photographed giving Hicks a handshake and a kiss on the cheek outside the Oval Office on Thursday, Hicks’ reported last day at the White House.

Hicks expressed her “gratitude” to Trump in a statement provided by the White House announcing her resignation, saying, “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Trump also praised Hicks in a statement, saying, “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

A source also told PEOPLE that Hicks, one of Trump’s closest and most trusted aides, felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to [President Trump] for a long time but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough,” the insider added. “She needed to make a change after everything she has been through.”