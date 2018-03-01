Hope Hicks's Tearful Resignation Came After President Trump 'Berated' Her for Being 'Stupid': Report

After word spread that outgoing White House communications director Hope Hicks admitted Tuesday to a congressional investigative committee that she told “white lies” on behalf of President Donald Trump, he reportedly “berated” her, according to CNN.

Erin Burnett reports that a source told her Trump “berated Hicks after her testimony to Congress yesterday.”

“According to the source, Trump asked Hicks after the testimony how could she be so stupid, and apparently that was the final straw for Hope Hicks,” said the journalist, who anchors Erin Burnett OutFront.

A day later, Wednesday, a rattled Hicks resigned.

“Hicks was crying as news of her impending departure rippled through Washington and beyond,” one senior official said, according to the Washington Post.

The White House has denied that Trump berated Hicks, according to CNN.

Hicks, one of Trump’s most loyal aides whom staffers reportedly refer to as Trump’s “real daughter,” said in a statement announcing her departure that “there are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Hicks felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through,” says the source.

The 29-year-old’s resignation comes after she reportedly declined to answer most of the questions posed to her during the eight-hour, closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee — but did admit that she had told white lies for the president, according to The New York Times.

Trump wasn’t the only one buzzing about Hicks reportedly fudging the truth at times for Trump.

On The View Thursday morning, co-host Joy Behar asked Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee that heard Hicks’s testimony, “Can little white lies lead to little white perjury?”

The California congressman replied, “If a witness is willing to say things that aren’t true outside the committee on behalf of the boss, we need to know because it reflects whether she’ll be truthful in the committee.”

Schiff said he wants Hicks subpoenaed, forcing her to answer questions or be held in contempt of Congress.

“The most significant issue I had with her testimony were the whole areas [where] she refused to testify on the instructions of the White House. She can’t [refuse] unless we let her do that … We have very important questions to ask of Hope Hicks about the preparation of that false statement about the meeting at Trump Tower with the Russians.”

Schiff is referring to Hicks’s involvement with the crafting of a statement with Donald Trump about a meeting during the summer of 2016 between Russians, Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign aides at Trump Tower.

The New York Times reports: “Rather than acknowledge the meeting’s intended purpose — to obtain political dirt about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government — the statement instead described the meeting as being about an obscure Russian adoption policy.”

The statement is a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the Times. The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.