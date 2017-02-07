WATCH: Hillary Clinton Says the ‘Future Is Female’ in New Video Message

Hillary Clinton has made her first video statement since President Donald Trump‘s inauguration and the Women’s March.

In footage presented at the 2017 MAKERS conference, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spoke about the state of women’s rights.

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” Clinton, 69, said in the video.

“We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly,” the former Secretary of State continued. “So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

To conclude, Clinton had a poignant message to all women and girls.

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world,” she emphasized.

In January, Clinton spoke in support for the millions of “awe-inspiring” women and men who marched in Washington, D.C. and in cities around the world, one day after attending her former opponent’s inauguration.

“We watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice,” Clinton told PEOPLE. “It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum. I will never stop believing in this country and our collective future. We are still, and will always be, stronger together.”

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Following her defeat to Trump, Clinton has regained her footing in the national debate by speaking out more and more.

On Sunday, the former First Lady applauded Lady Gaga’s politically-charged halftime show, tweeting: “I’m one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us.”

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

And Clinton may have more to share about Trump and women’s rights in her forthcoming book of essays.

