Hillary Clinton Says She Knows Now She Was Wrong About 2008 Sexual Harassment Case on Her Staff

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton acknowledged that she should have fired the adviser accused of sexual harassment during her 2008 presidential campaign.

Though the two-time presidential hopeful defended her decision to instead punish adviser Burns Strider by docking his pay, requiring counseling and separating him from his accuser, she admitted in her post that she regrets letting Strider keep his job “despite his inappropriate workplace behavior.”

“If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” Clinton wrote.

The post comes a little less than a week after The New York Times reported that Clinton “chose to shield” Strider despite her campaign manager’s recommendations that he be fired. Strider did not respond to requests for comment from The New York Times or The Washington Post.

After the story ran, the former secretary of state faced backlash for her actions in 2008, which included reassigning the young woman who accused Strider of harassment. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah notably said that Clinton was on the “wrong side” of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement.

In her post, Clinton said she believed at the time that the alternative punishment was “severe” and added that she “believes in second chances,” having given and received them herself.

But, noting that Strider was later fired from another job for similar inappropriate behavior, Clinton added that “sometimes [second chances] are squandered.”

I wrote a Facebook post about a decision I made 10 years ago, what’s changed, & on an issue you didn’t hear a single word about tonight. Take a look. https://t.co/itPfGtIMOM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2018

After reading the New York Times article last week, Clinton said she reached out to Strider’s alleged victim, who told Clinton she was “glad that her accusations were taken seriously, that there was a clear process in place for dealing with harassment, and that it was followed.”

“The fact that the woman involved felt heard and supported reinforced my belief that the process worked – at least to a degree,” Clinton said, before going on to acknowledge and applaud the “seismic shift” that has occurred over the past year “in the way we approach and respond to sexual harassment.”

“For most of my life, harassment wasn’t something talked about or even acknowledged. More women than not experience it to some degree in their life, and until recently, the response was often to laugh it off or tough it out,” Clinton said. “That’s changing, and that’s a good thing.”

“I hope that women will continue to talk and write about their own experiences and that they will continue leading this critical debate, which, done right, will lead to a better, fairer, safer country for us all,” she concluded.