Hillary Clinton on the Election: ‘I Take Responsibility for Every Decision I Made–But That’s Not Why I Lost’

Hillary Clinton has attributed her presidential election loss to reasons beyond her control.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost,” Clinton, 69, said at Recode’s Code Conference in California on Wednesday.

During the hour-long chat, the former Democratic candidate pointed to media coverage of her use of a private email server “like it was Pearl Harbor” when really it was “the biggest ‘nothing burger’ ever” as well as the interference of Russians and Republicans in her campaign in harming her chances as Election Day neared.

“The Russians, in my opinion … could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they have been guided … by Americans,” Clinton said. “I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, and colluding with?”

Clinton also claimed that she inherited “nothing” from the Democratic party.

“It was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong,” she claimed. “I had to inject money into it — the DNC — to keep it going.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

Clinton also feels she was “the victim of the very broad assumption” that she was going to win promoted by her party.

“I never believed it, I always thought it would be a close election because our elections are always close,” the former first lady said.

Her opponent, President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to react to Clinton’s complaints.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate,” he wrote. “Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.”

Clinton responded simply, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

“Covfefe” began trending Tuesday night after Trump accidentally tweeted a fake word, causing many to wonder about the meaning.