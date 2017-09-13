Hillary Clinton Shades White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘I Don’t Pay Attention to What She Says’

Hillary Clinton isn’t here for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ book review of the former secretary of state’s new memoir, What Happened.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday morning, co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton to respond to what President Trump‘s press secretary said the previous day at the White House press briefing. Hostin quoted Sanders as saying of Clinton: “It’s sad that the last chapter of your public life is going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks. … [Clinton] ran one of the most negative campaigns in history.”

Clinton responded: “You know, I honestly don’t pay much attention to what she says.”

And she went on to fault Sanders for her performance disseminating information about the president and his policies.

“I think unfortunately — I don’t say this with any glee — we’re not getting the kind of information from this White House that we should have,” Clinton said. “Whether you agree or disagree, whatever your party affiliation might be. … A democracy depends upon people debating and disagreeing but on the basis of reality on the basis of facts and evidence. … Let’s not take all these important issues that we’re facing and try to put them into the alternative reality world of alternate facts.”

Earlier Wednesday morning, the former first lady, senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee appeared on the Today show to discuss her new campaign memoir, What Happened, which hit shelves on Tuesday.

While on the show, Clinton scoffed at Donald Trump Jr.’s latest explanation for meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the presidential campaign.

“It’s ridiculous,” Clinton said of Trump Jr.’s recent statement claiming he met with the lawyer in an effort to determine Clinton’s “fitness” to be president.

“It’s another absurd lie to cover up what really was going on, which I hope we uncover and understand,” Clinton added.

She also said in an interview with USA Today on Monday that she’s “convinced” some Trump associates colluded with Russia during the election.

“There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort,” she said.