Hillary Clinton: ‘I Am Ready to Come Out of the Woods’

This article originally appeared on Essence.

Hillary Clinton may have been down, but never count her out!

The former Secretary of State made that fact clear during a public appearance at a St. Patrick’s Day event in Scranton, Pa. on Friday. She has been slowly returning to the public spotlight since her surprising election loss last November.

“I am ready to come out of the woods and help shine a light … help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going,” she told an Irish women’s group.

“I’m like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Is Hillary Clinton Intimidated by Donald Trump?

She said that her hope was to unite the growing political divide we are seeing since President Donald Trump took office in January.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

“I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. And we can’t just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically,” she said.

It will be interesting to see how Clinton seizes her next chapter in life. And it appears her political thirst has not been quenched as yet. We’ll be watching!