Hillary Clinton Responds to Report That She Kept Adviser After He Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Hillary Clinton has spoken out following a report published by The New York Times alleging that she chose not to fire one of her advisors during her 2008 presidential campaign after he had been accused of sexual misconduct.

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008,” Clinton wrote on Twitter Friday. “I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed.”

“I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard,” Clinton added in a separate tweet.

Clinton’s comments were in response to a report published by The New York Times on Friday, which claimed Clinton chose not to fire her faith adviser Burns Strider after his 30-year-old subordinate complained Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her suggestive emails.

The report went on to claim that Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended the politician fire Strider, but instead he was ordered to go to counseling and was docked several weeks of pay while the woman was moved to another job within the campaign.

The Times also reported that Strider was hired five years later to lead Correct the Record — an independent group that supported Clinton’s 2016 presidential run — but was reportedly fired months later for workplace issues, which allegedly included harassing a female staffer. (Strider did not respond to the Times or PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Following the release of the report — but before issuing her own official response — a video message of Clinton giving thanks to “activist bitches” was shared on social media.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” Clinton said in the video, which was posted Friday night. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important good work.”

After some prompting, the former presidential nominee added with a laugh, “And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go.”

While it’s unclear where the video was recorded, Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton attended the MusiCares Person of the Year event in N.Y.C. that evening