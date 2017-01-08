Hillary and Bill Clinton Are Greeted with Rounds of Applause at The Color Purple: Report

Among those in attendance for the final performance of the revival of The Color Purple on Broadway on Sunday afternoon was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, 69, attended the highly-acclaimed show in New York City alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea, according to New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro.

“Three sustained rounds of applause as Hillary and Bill Clinton walk into audience of last performance of Color Purple just now,” Barbaro wrote in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

Clinton received a similar response during one of her rare public appearances since losing the 2016 presidential election when she received an outpouring of support at the UNICEF ball honoring Katy Perry in late November.

Three sustained rounds of applause as Hillary and Bill Clinton walk into audience of last performance of Color Purple just now. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 8, 2017

Soon after her arrival to the Broadway show on Sunday, Barbaro shared another tweet about the crowd’s reaction.

“‘We love you’ crowd yells to Clintons. A much warmer response than Mike Pence got at Hamilton.”

"We love you" crowd yells to Clintons. A much warmer response than Mike Pence got at Hamilton. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 8, 2017

Incoming Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to see Hamilton on Broadway in late November, and received a far different reaction: heavy boos from the audience upon arrival.

During the curtain call at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Broadway cast addressed the vice president-elect, with actor Brandon Victor Dixon delivering a statement from the stage.

“I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us,” Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, said. He told the audience, “There’s nothing to boo here, we’re all sharing a story of love.”

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

RELATED VIDEO: Mike Pence ‘Wasn’t Offended’ by Hamilton Cast’s Message

Dixon continued: “We welcome you, and we truly thank you for joining us here at Hamilton: An American Musical — we really do. We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of all of us.”

He concluded by telling Pence: “We truly thank you for sharing this show, this wonderful American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds and orientations.”