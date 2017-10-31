People

Hillary Clinton Jokes About Going as President for Halloween (Womp Womp)

By @tierneymcafee

Posted on

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listen during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

Trick or treat. It’s President Hillary Clinton.

During a book tour stop at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Monday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee was taken a bit off guard when she was asked what costume she was planning to wear for Halloween.

But then a lightbulb went off.

“I think I will maybe come as the president!” the former secretary of state said to laughter from the crowd of nearly 4,000 people.

Clinton, who was in Chicago to promote her memoir about the 2016 campaign, What Happened, didn’t specify whether she planned to dress as herself as president or as President Donald Trump.

She also touched on her election loss to Trump, admitting that “there were times when I was tempted to just pull the covers over my head.”

To cope, Clinton says she read mystery novels and binge-watched HGTV shows — because “those have satisfying ends.”