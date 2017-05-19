Watch: Hillary Clinton Hilariously Practiced Avoiding Donald Trump's Hug

Hillary Clinton rehearsed more than just her talking points ahead of the 2016 presidential debates.

In a humorous video released by longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines on Friday, Clinton practiced how she planned to avoid hugging her then-opponent, President Donald Trump, on the stage.

The clip – taken on Sept. 24 of last year, just ahead of the third presidential debate – Clinton attempted to avoid the Trump stand-in’s outstretched arms by offering a high-five.

Wrote Reines of the moment – which had staffers audibly cracking up, “Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice…”

Clinton, 69, appreciated the walk down memory lane. Responding on the social media site later Friday, the former secretary of state wrote, “I burst out laughing when I saw this video this morning. Hope it brightens your day.”

I burst out laughing when I saw this video this morning. Hope it brightens your day. https://t.co/CEcdoaQUuC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 19, 2017

Reines, who has a reputation in Washington for his biting wit and penchant for mischief, tweeted the previously unseen, insider video just hours after The New York Times published an attention-getting story that quoted a friend of the recently fired FBI Director James Comey as saying Comey was “disgusted” when President Trump hugged Comey at a January White House reception.

Though it wasn’t a dodged hug, Clinton and Trump did memorably avoid customary handshakes during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last fall.