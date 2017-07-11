Hillary Clinton Embraces Her ‘Nasty Woman’ Side as She Models Samantha Bee’s T-Shirt to Support Planned Parenthood

Hillary Clinton has two words of support for Planned Parenthood: Nasty. Woman.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a photo of herself modeling one of the “nasty woman” T-shirts being sold by TBS and comedian Samantha Bee to benefit Planned Parenthood.

“Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!” Clinton tweeted.

“Nasty woman” is a nod to a jab President Trump made at Clinton during a 2016 presidential debate. The term was quickly embraced as a feminist rallying cry for Clinton.

All sales from the $25 tee will go to benefit Planned Parenthood.

“By getting this exclusive ‘Nasty Woman’ shirt, you’re joining Samantha Bee and countless other smart, fearless women and men in supporting Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County, standing up for women’s (aka, human) rights and helping to pave the way for a brighter future,” says the description on the product page.

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

So far, the campaign has raised $925,000 toward its $1 million goal.

In a recent episode of her political satire show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS, Bee blasted Republican efforts to block federal funds to Planned Parenthood for one year. If they manage to succeed, Bee suggested one possible solution: “We’ll just have to keep Planned Parenthood afloat one T-shirt at a time,” she said of her campaign, which ends Wednesday.

“So if you haven’t bought a “nasty woman” T-shirt for your dog or your state representative it’s now or never,” she added. “Make it rain, nasty women!”

Clinton has long supported Planned Parenthood’s efforts. In May, she was honored with Planned Parenthood’s “Champion of the Century” award at the group’s 100th anniversary gala.

“Protecting access to the full range of reproductive health care. It is a health issue, of course, it is a core economic issue. Women in every corner of our country understand that intimately. And anyone who wants to lead should also understand that fundamentally, this is an issue of morality,” Clinton said as she accepted the award.

“I wish it were common ground, but I know for sure it is higher ground,” she added. “And I believe, as you do, that trusting and valuing women is the right and moral position to take.”