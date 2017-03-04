Oh, the Irony! Hillary Clinton Spotted Reading About Mike Pence’s Private Emails

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for having used a private email server while she was secretary of state.

But in an ironic twist, it was revealed Thursday that Pence used a private AOL account to conduct state business, and Clinton appeared to read all about Pence’s email troubles on a recent flight.

On Friday, HRC was photographed on a commercial airliner reading a stack of newspapers with a copy of USA Today‘s headline reading: “Pence used personal email in office.” Traveling from Boston’s Logan Airport to New York’s LaGuardia, Clinton was seated in coach with top aide Huma Abedin.

Many people quickly took to social media with reactions, including sipping tea emojis.

Photo from @RealSaintNick6 shows Clinton looking USA Today. Here's front page w/ "Pence used personal email in office" A1, above the fold pic.twitter.com/y2Q5eUeixE — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) March 3, 2017

Excuse me hi nothing exciting ever happens in my life but Hillary Clinton just walked past me &boarded my plane WHAT pic.twitter.com/8cPJX3JryC — Michelle Karmazin (@mkarma123) March 3, 2017

lol that's gotta sting pic.twitter.com/KWxWaTn9IK — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 3, 2017

The Indianapolis Star was first to report that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor’s residence during his four years as Indiana governor. Similar to Clinton, Pence’s account faced security issues when it was subjected to a phishing scheme last spring, before he was chosen by Trump to join the ticket.

Pence frequently criticized Clinton’s use of a private email server, accusing her of purposely keeping her emails out of public reach and shielding her from scrutiny.

“[Clinton] is the most dishonest candidate for President of the United States since Richard Nixon,” Pence said during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press in September.

And at a Nov. 2 rally in Colorado, Pence told the audience: “FBI has reopened the investigation into HRC’s private email server. It’s a serious matter. Now, we commend the FBI in this case for following the facts because in America, no one is above the law,”

On Friday, Pence addressed his latest scandal following an event with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Janesville, Wisconsin.

“There’s no comparison whatsoever,” Pence said of his and Clinton’s email incidents, according to CNN.