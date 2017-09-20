Hillary Clinton Questions Whether Melania Trump Is ‘Serious About Actually Following Through’ And Tackling Cyberbullying

Hillary Clinton believes First Lady Melania Trump has not kept her word about doing more to prevent cyberbullying.

The former First Lady, 69, questioned whether Trump is really “serious” about her commitment to the cause since she has yet to release a formal plan for her anti-cyberbullying efforts after vowing in November to be an advocate for women and children.

“No, no and, look, I don’t think anybody is doing enough on cyberbullying,” Clinton said during a roundtable interview with Mic on Tuesday when asked if she thought Trump was doing enough with her platform.

Adding, “[Cyberbullying] is a real problem and has a particularly damaging effect on young people — who are so influenced by and personally affected by what is said about them or said to them.”

Clinton said Trump would just have to ask and many would help her do more on this issue: “I think there would be a lot of people who would be willing to help her, if she were serious about actually following through.

“Because we’ve got to try the best we can to make the internet, particularly social media, understand the impact that it can have particularly on vulnerable people, particularly on susceptible young people.

“And we need more voices that are not just firing nasty shots back, but saying, ‘time out, no. This is not the way you talk about anybody, this is not how you conduct yourself. You would never do it in person.'”

Clinton said the First Lady had a chance to make a difference if she were able to follow through on it.”

In June, Trump was widely criticized for choosing to side with the person being widely condemned as a bully–her husband, President Donald Trump.

The first lady offered some words of support for her husband via her spokesperson after the president launched a vicious and personal Twitter attack against Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, whom Trump said had a “low I.Q.,” was “crazy” and ridiculed her for allegedly having a face lift.

“When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, per a tweet from CNN senior White House reporter Jeff Zeleny.

That same month, Grisham told PEOPLE that proposed anti-cyberbullying initiatives were still in the works: “The first lady continues to be thoughtful about it, and we look forward to announcing something in the coming weeks.”

Melania first took a stand against social media bullying during the 2016 presidential election in her first solo campaign speech since the Republican National Convention.

The mother of one promised to be an “advocate for women and for children” if her husband was elected president. “As adults, many of us are able to handle mean words, even lies. Children and teenagers can be fragile. Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers,” she said when she addressed supporters at a Pennsylvania rally in November.