Hillary Clinton Shares Her Life After Losing: Yoga Power Poses and No Pantsuits — ‘It’s Liberating!’

For Hillary Clinton, filling time and finding peace after she lost last year’s election to Donald Trump put her at opposite ends of the Zen spectrum.

There was her War on Clutter: “There are always closets and cupboards and bookshelves to be organized — it’s never-ending,” the former Democratic presidential nominee tells PEOPLE in an interview in this week’s new issue, pegged to her new book What Happened.

And her War on the Tyranny of the Pantsuit: Asked how it felt not to be in perfect hair, perfect makeup and perfect pantsuit every day, Clinton gushed, “It’s liberating!”

But then, there’s also a quiet side to her past 10 months at home with her husband Bill and their dogs.

“Bill is my partner in life,” Clinton says in the interview. “Over this last year, we’ve spent long hours walking the trails behind our house, talking about things I wished I’d done differently in the election. He’s listened to me vent. We’ve shared a lot of quiet moments, too. The time we’ve spent just being together has made me more grateful than ever for a husband who is good company in happy times and sad.”

WATCH: Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Bill’s Affair

And there’s yoga.

Clinton writes about the breathing exercises of yoga — at length she extols the calming effects of alternate nostril breathing — being her post-election therapy of choice when friends instead advised her on the benefits of Xanax and a good therapist. (“That wasn’t for me. Never has been,” Clinton writes.)

The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state tells PEOPLE that she’s something of a beginner yogi — “I’m still working on the basics!” — but her go-to pose won’t come as much of a surprise.

“Warrior II is my favorite,” Clinton says. “It doubles as a great power pose.”

For more on Clinton’s post-election life, pick up the new issue of People on newsstands Friday.