Hillary Clinton Jokes That Her New Venture Needed a Name Change So It Couldn’t Be Abbreviated as OAF

Hillary Clinton‘s new political action organization was almost ready-made fodder for the press, she details in her upcoming book, What Happened.

In a new excerpt obtained by Bustle, the 69-year-old former secretary of state describes seeking inspiration from other organizations and their leaders, coming up with a “working name” of Our American Future before settling on the moniker Onward Together.

Despite Clinton’s intent to create a name worthy of inspiring millions, a friend of the former presidential candidate noted that the acronym of the venture would be “OAF.”

“I imagined the headlines, ‘Hillary Clinton Lurches Out of the Woods: Here Comes OAF,'” Clinton writes. “We needed a new name, stat!”

She continues, “After a quick brainstorm, we came up with a better option that combined my campaign slogan, Stronger Together, with “Onward!” the exhortation I’d been using to close personal notes for years. (What can I say? I’m a sentimentalist.)”

In a separate excerpt released last week, Clinton opened up about her bruising campaign against Donald Trump, revealing that she considered telling him to “Back up, you creep!” during the a presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

“This is not okay, I thought,” Clinton writes in the initial excerpt, which was shared through MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before the world heard about him groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely — staring at me, making faces.”

“My skin crawled,” she explains. “It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading in your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me so back up.’ ”

In the new excerpt, the former first lady also tells frustrated Americans how they can support the resistance movement in the Trump era.

“If you’ve been keeping your opinions to yourself, try speaking out — whether that’s on social media, in a letter to the editor, or in conversations with friends, family, and neighbors,” she writes. “Your views are every bit as valuable as everyone else’s. You’ll be surprised by how satisfying it can be to express yourself. And chances are, once you take a stand, you’ll find you’re not standing alone for long. If all else fails, make a sign and show up at a protest.”

What Happened hits bookstores Sept. 12.