Hillary Clinton Knocks Ivanka Trump as Complicit in Her Dad’s Agenda: ‘Everyone Associated with Him…Should Be Judged’

Ivanka Trump may be Chelsea Clinton’s “very good friend,” but Hillary Clinton is not letting Donald Trump‘s daughter and advisor off the hook in a new interview with Refinery29.

Asked whether Ivanka should be held responsible for her father’s actions as president, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee told the outlet: “Everyone associated with him… they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving.

“But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that,” added Clinton, whose new book on the 2016 campaign, What Happened, hit shelves on Tuesday.

Ivanka has faced heavy criticism over her White House role and has been lambasted as “complicit” in her father’s more controversial policies.

She defended herself in an April interview with CBS, saying, “If being complicit is wanting to… be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Clinton also discussed the president’s sexism in the interview, referencing Trump’s leaked hot-mic video recording from 2005, in which he boasted to then Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush about how fame allowed Trump to force himself on women.

“When someone who is now our president in the White House gives voice to those kinds of degrading comments about women, who’s caught on tape saying those kinds of things, it gives a license to people to be more outspoken against women, against our progress, against our rights,” Clinton said.

“And I think it’s really important for young women to recognize yes, we’ve made progress, but we have to all continue to stand up for ourselves, to stand up for each other, to stand up for the laws that we need, and to take on the the sexism that is so prevalent and which has been given a real boost by Trump.”