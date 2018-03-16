Hillary Clinton‘s visit to India isn’t going as smoothly as she’d probably hoped.

The former Secretary of State sought medical attention during her visit to the Indian city of Jodhpur on Tuesday, according to The Times of India.

An unnamed doctor told the publication Clinton, 70, “was taken to the hospital in the morning where we administered [a] CT Scan and X-Ray of her hand, which showed that she had a minor fracture in her right wrist.”

The Deccan Herald reported Clinton was advised to rest by doctors in Jodhpur. Anand Goyal, who owns Goyal Hospital in the city, told the publication the hospital was called to the Umaid Bhawan Palace where Clinton was staying.

Hillary Clinton at the Jahaz Mahal monument in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh state in India

“We were requested to send a team of doctors and hot bandage to the hotel after Hillary complained of pain in her hand,” Goyal said.

Clinton was seen falling twice on the steps of a mosque, according to DNA India. The outlet reported she had also fallen in a bathtub while in Jodhpur on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly leading to her fractured wrist.

Within her itinerary, Clinton was scheduled to visit a historic fort at the Mehrangarh Museum in Jodhpur but an employee told the Deccan Herald it was canceled due to her injury.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has had health troubles. In September 2016, she canceled plans to visit California during her presidential campaign after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

In December 2012, she suffered a concussion after fainting in her home. The State Department released a statement at the time saying she had been ill from a stomach virus and became dehydrated leading to her loss of consciousness.

She was hospitalized in January 2013 due to a “potentially serious” blood clot that was discovered during a follow-up exam related to her concussion, according to The New York Times. She spent several days at New York Presbyterian Hospital being treated with blood thinners and proper hydration, according to the publication.