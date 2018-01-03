Fire Reported at Hillary and Bill Clinton's House in Chappaqua, New York

Firefighters responded to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, New York, on Wednesday afternoon.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza confirmed to PEOPLE that there was a fire at the Clintons’ home in Chappaqua, adding that at 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday, responding officers reported that the fire had been extinguished. Police officers and the fire department were still at the Clintons’ home as of 3:50 p.m., Mendoza said.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fox News field producer Tamara Gitt reported that, according to New Castle police, there was a fire on Old House Lane in Chappaqua, “but the fire is not at [the Clintons’] main residence … could be the next door property they bought last year or another structure.” Officer Mendoza told PEOPLE that the fire was at a building on the Clintons’ property but did not say whether it was in their personal living quarters.

The Clintons have lived in their house at 15 Old House Lane for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999, according to Lohud.com, which is part of the USA Today Network. The outlet also said that, according to scanner reports, the fire was in a bedroom.

In the fall of 2016, the Clintons bought the four-bedroom house next door, at 33 Old House Lane, for $1.16 million.