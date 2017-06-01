Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Face Off Once More — This Time on Twitter

While it’s been months since a presidential debate dominated the headlines, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are squaring off once more, although not face-to-face.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday in response to comments Clinton made at Recode’s 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

To which Clinton responded simply, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

“Covfefe” began trending Tuesday night after Trump accidentally tweeted a fake word, causing many to wonder about the meaning.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father, writing, “What house if he in again??? That’s what I thought. You’re trying too hard.”

This isn’t the first time Clinton, 69, has gone toe-to-toe with Trump, 70, on Twitter. In June 2016, Clinton posted a sassy tweet that quickly went viral, writing to Trump, “Delete your account.”

Last week, Clinton returned to Wellesley College giving an impassioned speech about educations, facts, and service, along with a few jabs at Trump — though the former Secretary of State never mentioned him by name.

Instead, she compared the political climate she and her classmates were living in during their graduation in 1969, under the reigns of now-disgraced President Richard Nixon.

“We didn’t trust government, authority figures, or really anyone over 30. In large part thanks to years of heavy casualties and dishonest official statements about Vietnam, and deep differences over civil rights and poverty here at home,” Clinton said. “We were asking urgent questions about whether women, people of color, religious minorities, immigrants, would ever be treated with dignity and respect.”

“And by the way, we were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice,” she added — to the laughs and cheers of the crowd.