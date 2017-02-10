Hillary Clinton Trolls President Trump Over Court’s Ruling Against Travel Ban

Hillary Clinton has been keeping a generally low profile since her devastating presidential loss to Donald Trump, but she needled him on Twitter after a court’s refusal to reinstate his travel ban.

Clinton, 69, tweeted a simple “3-0,” on Thursday after a federal appeals court denied the president’s request to enforce his ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

The court’s ruling, 3-0, was unanimous with a panel of three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco declining to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban. The decision allows previously barred travelers to enter the U.S., but an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to Clinton’s tweet with one of her own, referencing three key swing states that went Trump’s way on election night.

The president angrily took to Twitter shortly after the decision was announced, writing, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Trump’s travel ban sparked protests at major international airports across the country, as well as from celebrities who condemned the executive order.

The ban also fueled anger around the world.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, attended Trump’s inauguration in January. She told PEOPLE she did so “to honor democracy and its enduring values.”

The former secretary of state did not participate in the Women’s March on Washington following the inauguration, but voiced her support on Twitter during the peaceful protests and in the days following.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017

The long-time women’s advocate told PEOPLE, “On Saturday, we watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice.”

“It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum,” she continued.

It seems Clinton is keeping up her own momentum following her Tweet on Thursday. In February, publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Clinton was working on a new book of personal essays that will include reflections on her surprise loss to Trump in November.

The book is due out in the fall and will be “inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades,” according to the Associated Press.

The publisher told the AP in a statement that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will use the quotes as a way to “tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign” and into her thoughts on the future.