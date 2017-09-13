Hillary Clinton Loves How Daughter Chelsea Kills Twitter Trolls with Kindness: ‘It’s Really Disarming!’

When it comes to coolly facing down critics, the apple doesn’t far fall from the tree for Hillary Clinton‘s daughter, Chelsea.

Since amping up her Twitter presence in the wake of President Trump‘s election, the former first daughter has made a habit of directly calling out those who attack her and responding to their hate with a smile.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Clinton applauds her only daughter for taking the high road in her dealings with Twitter trolls.

“It’s really disarming, isn’t it?” the former Democratic presidential nominee tells PEOPLE in an interview for this week’s issue, pegged to her new campaign memoir, What Happened. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is how easy it is for people to say horrible things about you behind your back, but how hard it is for them to look you in the eye and say it to your face.

“Even the most virulent critics are caught off guard when confronted with polite cheerfulness,” she continues. “You can add this to the long list of reasons I’m so proud of Chelsea.”

In April, the former first daughter gave a poised response to a Twitter user who seemed to cast doubt on Chelsea’s challenges breastfeeding her then-10-month-old son, Aidan, which she had recently written about in an essay for Well + Good.

“I’m sad you assume any woman wld lie abt breastfeeding,” Chelsea wrote as part of the below exchange.

As a mom who just finished pumping for my 10 month old son, always open to hearing from nursing & non-nursing moms, now & after Aidan weans. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 20, 2017

Fabulous, if so. Your children are blessed that you are dedicated to breastfeeding. It's challenging.. and amazing… but not debilitating. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) April 20, 2017

No "if so." I'm sad you assume any woman wld lie abt breastfeeding. It's not debilitating for me; I'm lucky. It's very challenging for many — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 20, 2017

In June, Chelsea cheerfully responded to a Twitter user who took issue with her calling out the White House for fat-shaming after Trump’s then-chief strategist Steve Bannon made a comment about Sean Spicer’s weight.

PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left It was a joke https://t.co/EeUucx2P91 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2017

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

And in August, Chelsea took on a Twitter user who mocked her appearance in a since deleted tweet implying that she looked like a Bugs Bunny mascot at Six Flags.

“Hi Scott! Hope your cousins had a lovely time @SixFlags,” Chelsea wrote. “I was lucky enough to go when I was about their age too. Have a great night!”

Hi Scott! Hope your cousins had a lovely time @SixFlags. I was lucky enough to go when I was about their age too. Have a great night! https://t.co/8RPYs0DJ1M — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 7, 2017

