Hillary Clinton Surprised Fans Camping Outside of NYC Bookstore with Pizza Ahead of Memoir Release

Hillary Clinton is making sure her book readers are well fed.

The former secretary of state had Joe’s Pizza delivered to a group of people lined up outside of a Barnes & Noble in New York City a day before a scheduled signing for book What Happened.

“Already a line for @HillaryClinton book signing (that’s tomorrow) #WhatHappened,” Clinton Staffer Greg Hale tweeted, along with a photo of the shocked members of the line.

Clinton, 69, tweeted back with, “Enjoy! See you all tomorrow!”

Enjoy! See you all tomorrow! 🍕🤗💪 https://t.co/2wJN2NJGWu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2017

Y'all I'm outside Barnes & Noble Union Sq waiting for @HillaryClinton's signing 2mrw AND HER STAFF DELIVERED PIZZA "FROM THE SECRETARY"😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYqJl5YMxQ — Aurora De Lucia (@AurorasBlog) September 12, 2017

One of those to receive a slice, Aurora De Lucia, wrote, “Y’all I’m outside Barnes & Noble Union Sq waiting for @HillaryClinton’s signing 2mrw AND HER STAFF DELIVERED PIZZA “FROM THE SECRETARY.”

The pizza delivery comes a day before the release of Clinton’s memoir, What Happened, an account of her electoral loss to President Donald Trump last November.

Excerpts from the book were released and recalled her experience debating Trump after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which he discussed groping women.

Clinton recently told Jane Pauley in a Sunday interview on CBS Sunday Morning that she was “done with being a candidate.”

“As an active politician, it’s over,” she said. “I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I believe that our country’s future is at stake.”