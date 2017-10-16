Hillary Clinton Appears on British TV with Broken Toe in a Boot as Trump Begs Her: ‘Please Run’ for President in 2020

Hillary Clinton‘s book tour hit a snag in Britain after the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee fell and broke her toe while running down a flight of stairs.

Clinton, who is in Great Britain to promote her campaign memoir, What Happened, arrived late and wearing a surgical boot to a scheduled appearance on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show.

She explained on the show, “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.

“I tried to get up and it really hurt,” she added, according to The Guardian. “I’ve broken my toe. I’ve received excellent care from your excellent health service.”

Clinton was later seen leaving the interview on crutches.

Clinton’s communications director, Nick Merrill, later tweeted a picture of the former secretary of state wearing the protective boot on Norton’s couch.

HRC on The Graham Norton Show, joking about how she caught her heel on some steps & twisted her ankle earlier today. Back to the book tour! pic.twitter.com/Fk30HLjNat — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 16, 2017

“HRC on The Graham Norton Show, joking about how she caught her heel on some steps & twisted her ankle earlier today,” he captioned the post. “Back to the book tour!”

Though she appeared on The Graham Norton Show as planned, Clinton’s injury forced her to cancel several other TV and radio interviews that were scheduled for earlier on Monday, including on ITV’s This Morning and Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey apologized to listeners, saying on her show Monday, “Hillary Clinton has been delayed this morning, as I’ve already said … she’s not going to make it before the end of the program. I’m really, really sorry about that. I think you probably understand just how sorry I am.”

“But we are working very, very hard to get this interview rescheduled and Hillary Clinton is very apologetic,” she added.

Merrill later tweeted that Clinton has rescheduled the interview for later on Monday and was “taping it now for tomorrow morning.”

This Morning presenter Philip Schofield also expressed his disappointment over Clinton’s missed interview, writing on his Snapchat account, “Supposed to be interviewing Hillary Clinton … but she’s fallen over and hurt her foot!! Gutted.”

News of Clinton’s injury comes hours after President Donald Trump called out his 2016 opponent on Twitter.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

“I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, ‘I hope so!’ ” Trump wrote.

Asked about Clinton during a press conference at the White House that afternoon, Trump told reporters, “Oh, I hope Hillary runs. Is she going to run? I hope.”

“Hillary, please run again!” he begged, addressing Clinton directly.

Trump added that Clinton’s support for NFL players taking a knee in protest during the national anthem is the reason “why she lost the election.”