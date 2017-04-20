‘Caught Red-Handed Vandalizing a Refrigerator’: Clinton Aide Sarcastically Captions Happy Photos of Hillary on the Campaign Trail to Rebut New Book

After a new book alleged that Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign was plagued by infighting, dysfunction and “a feeling of impending doom,” a former top Clinton aide took to Twitter on Wednesday night to set the record straight.

Nick Merrill, Clinton’s former campaign press secretary, shared a series of smiling photos of the 2016 Democratic nominee and her team on the campaign trail, prefacing it: “Here is the cold, hard truth. Click at your own peril.”

To cement his point, he added sarcastic captions about each of the moments, which included a grinning Clinton holding a baby (“Where did she get that baby anyway?”), autographing a fridge (“Caught red-handed vandalizing a refrigerator.”) and happily posing with a supporter dressed in a Hillary-themed costume (“She has no tolerance for costumes. Only pantsuits.”).

.@PhilippeReines, that photo must have been staged. Here is the cold, hard truth. Click at your own peril… pic.twitter.com/IRLhOX261k — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Here is a terrible argument I had with @GregHale1. pic.twitter.com/0wY0nqpJjq — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

And that miserable birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/SHDyC4fv6J — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Or @HillaryClinton clearly very angry with her advance team. pic.twitter.com/tIT4IWeCoP — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Another terrible day of arguments and tension on the trail… pic.twitter.com/snJlMUZ3Gd — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

And this, this is unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/u71gZYa5S0 — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Where did she get that baby anyway? pic.twitter.com/tEp5PoT2Cj — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

I'll never forget how mad she was at @RobbyMook for making her play with that robot. pic.twitter.com/C4ZDewHD1f — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

She also hates tank tops. pic.twitter.com/kzfI4npfji — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Another day of an angry woman on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/qyakxQTigw — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Grudgingly meeting with staff members' families… pic.twitter.com/VIrj3iHh8L — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Making staff do all the work… pic.twitter.com/2hIjhqF4Am — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

And she despises suspenders. pic.twitter.com/fi5cDTEaAB — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

She has no tolerance for costumes. Only pantsuits. pic.twitter.com/9rLETxg7JG — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

And that unforgivable moment when she was at a polling place & encouraging children to go try and fraudulently vote. pic.twitter.com/vw9Rs60lBW — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Or when she forged a note to get a kid out of going to school for the day. pic.twitter.com/WsspsFvk0j — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Caught red-handed vandalizing a refrigerator. pic.twitter.com/wkSZ25Zy30 — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

Released Tuesday, the book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, by political journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, paints a portrait of a presidential bid derailed by missteps and missed opportunities, “angst and infighting,” and most of all — by the candidate herself.

RELATED VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Drowned Out By Fans Shouting ‘We’re With Her!’ at UNICEF Ball for Katy Perry

Merrill is not the only former Clinton aide who has come to her defense over the past few days.

Clinton’s former communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, also shared photos of happy moments on the campaign trail, and sent out a tweet saying: “ I don’t recognize the campaign depicted in Shattered. It was tough but we stuck together & all our proud of how hard our candidate fought.”

I don't recognize the campaign depicted in Shattered. It was tough but we stuck together & all our proud of how hard our candidate fought. https://t.co/fJMeYtS0PK — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) April 19, 2017

She was replying to a tweet from former top Clinton aide Christina Reynolds, who said: “The campaign wasn’t easy, but I don’t agree with the depiction in a new book.”

The campaign wasn't easy, but I don't agree with the depiction in a new book. My take on our HFA family: https://t.co/VW6dL3ObXa — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) April 19, 2017

Despite the books’ claims, Merrill concluded his Twitter photo essay by suggesting that you can’t keep a good woman down.

Never in my life have I met anyone who has endured more crap and keeps going for all the right reasons than @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/53nOJel428 — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

“Never in my life have I met anyone who has endured more crap and keeps going for all the right reasons than @HillaryClinton,” he wrote.