Hillary and Bill Clinton Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Aides for both Clintons tell PEOPLE that Bill and Hillary will be present when Trump is officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

“They will,” said one Clinton aide.

After fighting a long, bitter and often personal battle with Trump for the presidency, Clinton conceded the election to her rival in a private phone call shortly after his surprising election-night victory.

In a formal concession speech on Nov. 9, one day after the election, Clinton said she “congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.”

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country,” she added at the time.

Trump’s upcoming inauguration has already seen its fair share of troubles, with many celebrities reportedly declining offers to perform at the event.

PEOPLE has also confirmed that former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush will attend Trump’s inauguration, despite the 43rd president’s decision to withhold support of Trump in the election.

The former first couple said in a statement Tuesday: “President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Former President Jimmy Carter has also confirmed his inauguration attendance.