‘Not An Easy Day’: Hillary Clinton Arrives for Donald Trump’s Inauguration

After fighting a bitter and often personal battle during last year’s bruising presidential election, Hillary Clinton arrived for Donald Trump‘s swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C. Friday alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

“This is not an easy day for anyone that supported her or believes in progressive values, let alone her,” a longtime aide tells PEOPLE. “But she did it, because she’s Hillary Clinton, and she’s there for all the right reasons, honoring democracy, and representing the values she ran on.”

The Democratic candidate shared on Twitter that she was attending the swearing in ceremony.

“I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values,” she wrote. “I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”

Former presidents traditionally attend the ceremonial transfer of power at the U.S. Capitol, and the Clintons weren’t the only former residents of the White House present for the event.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush were also in attendance — despite his parents, former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, both being hospitalized in Houston this week.

Former president Jimmy Carter has also arrived with his wife, Rosalynn.

Other notable attendees included Trump’s Republican party opponents Marco Rubio, Chris Christie and Ted Cruz, as well as Bernie Sanders, who was defeated by Clinton in the Democratic primary election.

Trump pulled off a surprise victory over Clinton in the general election on Nov. 8, stunning many who expected to see Clinton deliver here victory speech below a literal glass ceiling in Midtown Manhattan.

Instead, Trump confirmed in his victory speech around 2 a.m. the following morning that Clinton had called him to concede. Later in the day she delivered a public concession speech, and urged Americans to support a peaceful transition of power.

“I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans,” she said of Trump. “We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

“This loss hurts — but please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it,” she also said. “Let us have faith in each other. Let us not grow weary. Let us not lose heart. For there are more seasons to come and more work to do.”