Helen Mirren Dismisses Ivanka Trump as Out-of-Touch Fluff, Hopes Melania Will Take President Down

Dame Helen Mirren has never been one to bite her tongue.

The 72-year-old Oscar-winning actress gave her thoughts on First Lady Melania Trump and Donald‘s right-hand woman Ivanka in a new interview for the August issue of Allure — and, naturally, didn’t hold back.

“[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there’s no substance,” Mirren said. “Her book [Women Who Work] is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about ‘Make time for yourself to have a massage.’ Puh-lease.”

As for Ivanka’s father, Mirren says Donald is “less of an extremist than he lets on.”

“[Donald] just said and did what ever it took to get what he desired,” Mirren said. “That is quite terrifying, because it means there’s a lack of morality there and a lack of conscientiousness.”

The president’s administration has been marred by scandal, firings, resignations and low approval ratings. But, according to Mirren, if there’s anyone who can stop the embattled leader, it’s Melania.

“You look at old Mel there, and she is one of the most powerful women in the world because she could take him down. She almost did that with the hand,” the actress said, referring to a May incident in which the First Lady swatted her husband’s hand away as they landed in Israel.

“I’m Eastern European, you know; [we’ve] got these dark souls. That dark Slovenian soul is about to come out.”