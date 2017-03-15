Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! See How Fans Wished the Notorious RBG a Happy 84th, and Read Her Best Quotes

Happy birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

The iconic Supreme Court Justice turned 84 years old on Wednesday — and the world is celebrating the milestone with her.

She received birthday tweets from her fellow Washingtonians.

Happy Birthday to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the #NotoriousRBG. pic.twitter.com/wl1gCF2umN — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 15, 2017

A very Happy Birthday to fellow Brooklynite & @JMadisonHSBklyn alum, a brilliant legal mind & an American icon, Justice Ginsburg. #SCOTUS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 15, 2017

All the way to those in Hollywood.

HBD RBG! Thank you for dedicating your nearly 60 year long career to fighting for equality for all! #NotoriousRBG #RuthBaderGinsburg #WhenThereAreNine #shero A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

And lots of her biggest fans.

Happy 84th birthday to Justice Ginsburg, aka @notoriousrbg. This is my favorite vintage photo of her, in her 30s pic.twitter.com/AonNfcC4pr — Irin Carmon (@irin) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday to the amazing AEPHi, RBG. She's a true leader, role model. https://t.co/z5ixCSAZpz — kate bernstein (@kebernstein) March 15, 2017

I want to wish a very happy birthday to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Glad to have you in the fight. pic.twitter.com/zGX4SlV7bw — kelsey anderson (@kelseyand) March 15, 2017

Happy 84th birthday to @NotoriousRBG! Tweet us your birthday greetings? What would you tell her if you could? pic.twitter.com/LyqfEdNWrq — Notorious R.B.G. (@NotoriousRBG) March 15, 2017

Happy bday to my hero, Notorious RBG 👑 pic.twitter.com/1PJ6ukH50a — liberal biblicisms (@mirandabargert) March 15, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scotusginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg!! MANY MORE!!!!!😀 — Suzi Neft (@squizee1218) March 15, 2017

And those with some pretty epic memes (and GIFs!)

Of course, some people not only sent her birthday wishes, but wishes of good health … for at least the next four years.

Happy Birthday RBG! Our Warrior! Be well…..we need you! pic.twitter.com/8voBD9vc7M — Persistently Uppity (@UppityWomanBlog) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday RBG!!! May you live forever and ever and ever. https://t.co/Qg2AbPNMUZ — Vicki Kolomensky (@vickikolomensky) March 15, 2017

Happy freaking Birthday RBG! Please stay healthy (especially for the next 4 years) ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yDiCZEeOO3 — Feeya (@braidsnglasses) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday to the Notorious RBG. May you live forever. — Stephen J. Smith (@stevesmithis) March 15, 2017

Ginsburg — also known as “RBG” — gained her notorious reputation for her witty one-liners, her scathing dissents and poster-worthy quotes. Oh, and her commitment to courtroom style.

Here, a few of the quotes that earned her that reputation.

“So now the perception is, yes, women are here to stay. And when I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court]? And I say when there are nine, people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

— On her dream of an all-female Supreme Court, in 2012, to The Guardian

“My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent. The study of law was unusual for women of my generation. For most girls growing up in the ’40s, the most important degree was not your B.A., but your M.R.S.”

— On the advice she received from her mother, Celia Bader

“Reproductive choice has to be straightened out. There will never be a woman of means without choice anymore. That just seems to me so obvious. The states that changed their abortion laws before Roe are not going to change back. So we have a policy that only affects poor women, and it can never be otherwise.”

— On reproductive rights, in 2009, to The New York Times

“Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”

— On gender equality, in 2001, to The Record of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York

“I was a law school teacher. And that’s how I regard my role here with my colleagues, who haven’t had the experience of growing up female and don’t fully appreciate the arbitrary barriers that have been put in women’s way.”

— On educating her fellow justices, in 2015, to Bloomberg

“I don’t know how many meetings I attended in the ’60s and the ’70s, where I would say something, and I thought it was a pretty good idea. Then somebody else would say exactly what I said. Then people would become alert to it, respond to it. It can happen even in the conferences in the court. When I will say something — and I don’t think I’m a confused speaker — and it isn’t until somebody else says it that everyone will focus on the point.”

— On making your voice heard, in 2009, to USA Today

“I think the simplest explanation, and one that captures the idea, is a song that Marlo Thomas sang, ‘Free to be You and Me.’ Free to be, if you were a girl—doctor, lawyer, Indian chief. Anything you want to be. And if you’re a boy, and you like teaching, you like nursing, you would like to have a doll, that’s okay too. That notion that we should each be free to develop our own talents, whatever they may be, and not be held back by artificial barriers.”

— On how she defines feminism, in 2012, to Makers