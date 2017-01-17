People

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! See the First Lady Blossom From Schoolgirl to Power Woman in 10 Seconds

By @dianapearl_

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama — how you’ve grown!

Tuesday marks the first lady’s 54th birthday, and her final one celebrated in the White House. Though the past eight years have zoomed by, we still remember the way she looked at the start of President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign for the White House.

You can see the first lady now, eight years ago, the years in between—and then some!—in the above GIF, produced by CompanyReviews.com.

A sight that might be a little less familiar is that of a young Obama, seen at the start of the sequence above. (Although there’s no denying the similarity in looks to her daughters, Sasha and Malia.) Though some things (hairstyles!) change in her transition from Chicago schoolgirl to Princeton student to lawyer to first lady, others have stayed the same (that smile!)

So happy birthday, Mrs. Obama — you look great, no matter the year!