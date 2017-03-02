Just like Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, Hallie Biden’s father supports her new relationship with her late husband’s brother, Hunter Biden.

Ron Olivere, the father of Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie, told The News Journal, a Delaware newspaper, that he “stands with the Bidens” in his support of his daughter’s relationship.

“I’m in total support of the family and what they’ve gone through and what they continue to go through,” he said.

Joe and Jill Biden echoed this sentiment in a statement to the New York Post.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

This week, it was revealed that Hallie is dating Hunter, who is her late husband’s younger brother. Hunter confirmed the relationship in a statement to the Post.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Beau died after a battle with brain cancer in May 2015, leaving behind Hallie and their two children, Natalie, 12, and Hunter, 10. He and Hallie married in 2002.

Hunter separated from his wife, Kathleen, in the fall of 2015. She filed for divorce late last year, according to the New York Post.