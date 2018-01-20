Government Officially Shuts Down on 1-Year Anniversary Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

The clock struck midnight on Friday and Congress failed to pass a budget resolution, resulting in the shutdown of the U.S. government.

On the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Republicans failed to get the 60 votes needed to vote on a budget resolution. In the end, it all really came down to including an immigration measure, specifically the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was pushed by Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Every year, Congress must outline and vote on a federal budget. However, Congress did not pass the budget resolution by the end of Friday to fund the government. Fifty votes in favor and 49 against were cast. Sixty votes are needed to end debate and move to a final vote.

This is the first government shutdown since 2013 which lasted 16 days.

Republicans have never before presided over a shutdown while in control of the House, Senate and White House. Most notably, this is the earliest shutdown ever in a presidency.

Federal employees will feel the most immediate impact, furloughed (or barred) from work which affects their pay. In addition, national parks will be closed throughout the duration of the shutdown. People will not be granted loans from the government during a shutdown, nor a new gun permit.

Because Congress approves Washington, D.C.’s budget, even trash collection will cease in the nation’s capital until the end of the shutdown.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on behalf of the Trump administration, responded to the result on Twitter by calling the Democratic party a group of “obstructionist losers.”

“Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” Sanders said in a statement.

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators,” Sanders continued in her statement. “When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also blasted Democrats with a tweet following the shutdown.

“Senate Democrats have let down our troops, our children, and all Americans. They will do anything to appease their base, even shut down the federal government,” he said.

“There is nothing in this bill to keep the government open that Democrats actually oppose, and yet they are blocking it nonetheless in a dangerous political ploy. All of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown.”

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Celebrities, including Senate Democrats, also expressed their opinions on the government shutdown on social media with hashtag #TrumpShutdown becoming a trending topic on Twitter worldwide.

The reason the government shutdown is that Trump and his team have an ideological commitment to allowing fewer black and brown people into the country. #TrumpShutdown #TrumpIsARacist — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2018

We're now officially in the second year of the Trump presidency – and the government just shut down. This is an absolute testament to the chaos and lack of leadership emanating from the White House and the congressional Republicans who enable @realDonaldTrump. #TrumpShutdown — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) January 20, 2018

This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/WE3SH9TpRU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2018

The Republicans control the White House, Senate & House. With that power comes a basic responsibility to keep the government open. Tonight they failed, and now the American people will suffer. #TrumpShutdown — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 20, 2018

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of @realDonaldTrump's inauguration, the U.S. government will be shut down. Make no mistake: this shutdown is a #TrumpShutdown. — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 20, 2018

Four GOP Senators voted against the bill to keep the government open. When the dust settles, it will be clear who owns this shutdown. #TrumpShutdown — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2018

