GOP Lawmaker Says ‘If It Wasn’t Sexist’ He’d Call His Female Colleagues ‘Eye Candy’

Sentences that start with “If it wasn’t sexist, I would…” rarely end well — and the case of Rep. Mark Walker on Tuesday was no exception.

Walker, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is under fire for describing the women in his conservative caucus as the group’s “eye candy” during a presentation outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

“The accomplished men and women of the RSC — and women, if it wasn’t sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we’ll leave that out of the record — are not attention seekers,” Walker said Tuesday as he explained that the group of nearly 160 GOP lawmakers would be taking a more “vocal and visible” role in national debates.

One of the female representatives standing behind Walker chuckled at the remark but two other women did not, according to a video of the moment posted by The Hill.

Walker was quickly censured for his remarks, which critics on Twitter said were, in fact, sexist.

“If it wasn’t sexist, I’d say something sexist. Ah, f–k it I’ll say it anyways,” one Twitter user mocked.

“If it wasn’t so rude, I’d call Mark Walker a moron,” said another.

https://t.co/KCw33I1Ruu If it wasn't so rude, I'd call Mark Walker a moron. — Ric Caric (@riccaric) September 26, 2017

Dear @RepMarkWalker: When you have to start a sentence with "If it wasn't sexist, I would say," probably just don't say it. https://t.co/wxYBMDnGOT — CAWP (@CAWP_RU) September 26, 2017

@RepMarkWalker "If it wasn’t sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy…". You DID say it, pig. — SweetTea3.14 (@SweetTea3_14) September 26, 2017

If you have to start your comment with "if it wasn't sexist.." I would recommend you stop right there and think about your life choices. https://t.co/3jOZZZrXwj — Natalia Lima (@nmlima53) September 26, 2017

Rep Mark Walker (R NC) so perfectly captures the essence of the GOP's views on women. Only Trump could say it better, "grab them by…." — Gwendolyn Mccarty (@Gwenjonc) September 26, 2017

Called my Rep Mark Walker's office to let him know I didn't appreciate his sexist comment & advising him to apologize colleagues — Laurel (@LammiePi) September 26, 2017

Some called for the congressman to resign or apologize to his female colleagues.

“Called my Rep. Mark Walker’s office to let him know I didn’t appreciate his sexist comment & advising him to apologize [to his] colleagues,” one person tweeted.