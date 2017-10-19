'Bigotry Seems Emboldened': George W. Bush Shrewdly Takes Down Donald Trump in Viral Speech

Without mentioning President Trump by name, former President George W. Bush delivered a viral speech denouncing the current state of American politics and lamenting that “bigotry” now seems “emboldened.”

Speaking at the Bush Institute’s “Spirit of Liberty” forum in New York on Thursday, the 43rd president told the crowd, “In recent decades, public confidence in our institutions has declined. Our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs. The American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach for some who feel left behind in a changing economy. Discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts.”

“Bigotry seems emboldened,” Bush added, per Business Insider. “Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

The former president also took aim at white supremacy in the speech, saying that “people of every race, religion, and ethnicity can be fully and equally American” and that “bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed.”

The speech quickly went viral on Thursday, with many political commentators and Twitter users interpreting the remarks as a thinly veiled criticism of President Trump.

George W. Bush's unmistakable takedown of Trumpism — and Trump https://t.co/UzzcSmppgT — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2017

George W. Bush just slammed bigotry, white supremacy, Russian election interference and conspiracy theories. In other words, Donald Trump. https://t.co/S4uHKpqa7V — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2017

So, this week, both George W. Bush and John McCain came out forcefully against the nativist populism practiced by the Trump wing. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 19, 2017

Veiled slap at Trump from Bush: "Our young people need positive role models. Bullying & prejudice in our public life sets a national tone." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 19, 2017

