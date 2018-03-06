George W. Bush Reportedly Jokes That President Trump 'Sorta Makes Me Look Pretty Good'

Former President George W. Bush often jokes that President Donald Trump’s White House makes his own former administration look “pretty good,” a Republican source close to the Trump administration told National Journal.

“Bush is often heard to remark, unable to stifle his trademark smirk: ‘Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?’ ” National Journal reported.

“He’s shaking his head like everyone else wondering why they can’t get their act together,” the source added. “He wants the guy to succeed but thinks a lot of his problems are self-inflicted.”

A representative for Bush did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The former president has stayed largely tight-lipped when it comes to criticizing Trump.

But according to multiple sources who spoke with New York Magazine, the 43rd commander-in-chief had a rather candid response to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in January 2017. After attending the inauguration, Bush reportedly later summed up the event in five words: “That was some weird s—.”