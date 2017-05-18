The Levity We All Need Right Now: George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter

Oh “hey,” it’s Dubya.

As a Justice Department special prosecutor began work investigating the nation’s current president on Wednesday, former President George W. Bush brought some much-needed levity to the political world with a well-timed photobomb that has already captured the Internet’s heart.

While taking in a Texas Rangers game with wife Laura Bush in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night, the former president walked by Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones and popped his head onscreen to say “hey.”

“My most favorite photo bomb ever!” Jones later tweeted of the moment.

Others on Twitter took notice, with one declaring the presidential photobomb a welcome “break from the madness.”

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

George W. Bush seems to just know when we need a break from the madness, and he brings an awkward photobomb or a fight with a poncho. — Lindsay (@LinzS84) May 18, 2017

W just living life pic.twitter.com/urzW72hw97 — David Ruff (@dcarterruff) May 18, 2017

Even George DUBYA Bush can't resist the temptation of a photobomb. https://t.co/SyGwL7yAp9 — Cameron Holm (@Holmyish) May 18, 2017

"How ya like me now?" https://t.co/OKpdJcsS25 — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) May 18, 2017

“George W. Bush seems to just know when we need a break from the madness, and he brings an awkward photobomb or a fight with a poncho,” @LinzS84 wrote, referencing Bush’s Inauguration-Day struggle to wear a poncho.