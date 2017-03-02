President George W. Bush Addresses His Meme-Inspiring Poncho Problems: You 'Try to Put That Baby On'

True life: I’m a meme.

Former President George W. Bush is explaining the backstory behind his battle with a rain poncho at the 2017 presidential inauguration – a hilarious moment that was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

“First of all, we were thrilled to be there. It’s a beautiful ceremony, it really is. It’s a peaceful transfer of power, which is very reassuring,” Bush tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The wind started kicking up and I was afraid my hair was — was going to go up.”

He adds, “But anyways, try to put that baby on.”

Bush – who just released his first art book and new exhibit, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a collection of his paintings of post-9/11 war veterans – says it was daughter Jenna Bush Hager who alerted him to his new Internet cred.

“We get home and [Jenna said], ‘You’ve gone viral, dad!’ ” the 70-year-old reveals. “I’m trying to figure out what all that meant. Sounds kind of unattractive that I went viral, it was … the classic was Cheney was behind me trying to put it on.”

Wife Laura Bush notes that she was A-okay braving the weather on Jan. 20 without a poncho: “I didn’t have one, I didn’t care if my hair got wet.”