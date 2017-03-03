George W. Bush Reveals If Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live Impression Ever Bothered Him

The best humor is when you make fun of yourself — just ask former President George W. Bush.

During a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former president said that he never had any negative feelings about Will Ferrell’s famous impression of him on Saturday Night Live, noting that he even had a bit of fun with show creator Lorne Michaels over the bits.

“Wanna hear something terrible? So, I had dinner with Lorne Michaels … he said, ‘I put a great speech writer on you and he came up with strategery,’ ” Bush recalled, referring to the made-up word Ferrell used in a 2000 sketch to poke fun at the then-presidential candidate.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute, I said strategery!’ ” Bush continued, noting that Michaels disputed his claim. “I said, ‘I damn sure said strategery!’ ”

Although he couldn’t take credit for the word, Bush, 70, stood by one of his many other Bushisms.

“I said, ‘Well let me ask you this: Did he come up with misunderestimate?’ ”

The former president has been the butt of many jokes in past years. One of his latest meme-worthy shenanigans involved a battle with a peculiar opponent: a rain poncho.

Bush nearly broke the Internet on Inauguration Day when footage of his trouble putting on a rain poncho quickly went viral.

“First of all, we were thrilled to be there. It’s a beautiful ceremony, it really is. It’s a peaceful transfer of power, which is very reassuring,” Bush told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The wind started kicking up and I was afraid my hair was — was going to go up.”

He added, “But anyways, try to put that baby on.”