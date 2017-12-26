George W. Bush's Adorable Granddaughters -- and Dog -- Steal the Show in Family Christmas Photo

George W. Bush’s 2017 family Christmas photo is overflowing with cuteness.

Former First Lady Laura Bush took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share the smiling snapshot, which included her and her husband with twin daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, as well as Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager, and their daughters Mila, 4, and Poppy, 2.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” the former first lady captioned.

The photo also featured the former first couple’s dog, Freddy, whom they adopted in the fall of 2016.

“We went to the SPCA not intending to bring a dog back,” the former president told PEOPLE a few months later, “and they wisely put this little puppy in Laura’s sight and when Laura started petting that puppy, I knew we had us a new puppy.”

The Christmas photo had plenty of admirers on Twitter, where fans commented on the “impressive” cooperation from Mila, Poppy and Freddy.

“Beautiful family! I don’t know what’s more impressive; getting all the kids to smile or the dog!” wrote one commenter.

“Really wondering how you got the Baby and the Dog to cooperate,” wrote another. “Merry Christmas!”