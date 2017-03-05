People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Politics

Here’s George W. Bush’s Advice for President Trump

By

Posted on

SIMI VALLEY, CA - MARCH 01: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during a discussion about his new book "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors" at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on March 1, 2017 in Simi Valley, California. Former U.S. President George W. Bush spoke in conversation with Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, about his new book of paintings and stories by honoring the sacrifice and courage of America's military veterans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on TIME.

Former President George W. Bush has some advice for President Donald Trump.

Bush’s words of wisdom were two-fold —he wants to see Trump succeed in office and wished the new Commander-in-Chief well, the 43rd president said in an interview Sunday with TODAY.

“I’d say the same advice I gave before: It’s a really hard job and I wish you all the best,” he told Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

And aside from his general advice, Bush also suggested that Trump surround himself with “good people.”

To hear more from George W. Bush, pick up the current issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, which features an exclusive interview with the former president

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“Empower them and make sure they’re able to give you unfettered advice,” he said. Bush named Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster as notable examples in Trump’s cabinet.