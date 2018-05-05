George H.W. Bush Returns Home More Than a Week After His Hospitalization: 'He Is Doing Well'

George H. W. Bush is recuperating at home 11 days after being hospitalized for an infection.

The former president, 93, was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday according to his spokesman Jim McGrath on Twitter.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted.

Bush was hospitalized on April 23, less than 24 hours after burying his wife, Barbara Bush. At the time, he was in intensive care for “an infection that spread to his blood” McGrath said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updated as events warrant,” it continued.

Two days after his hospitalization, Bush was removed from intensive care with his former chief of staff, John Sununu, telling PEOPLE the 41st president was “doing much better.”

“President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” McGrath’s statement read. “He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

Bush seemed to be in higher spirits as well, as the statement quipped that he was more concerned about one of his favorite sports teams than his own health.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” the statement said.

Sununu told PEOPLE the former president was aiming to be at his family compound in Maine by the first week of May.

His wife of more than 70 years died at 92 on April 17. Barbara was laid to rest by her large and loving family on Saturday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.